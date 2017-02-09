BPSO: Teen arrested after refusing to leave Boardwalk, carrying a weapon

The sound of gunfire near Louisiana Boardwalk led to a large police response and chaos and confusion among some patrons, a witness says.More >>
The sound of gunfire near Louisiana Boardwalk led to a large police response and chaos and confusion among some patrons, a witness says.More >>
Shots were fired near the Louisiana Boardwalk late Saturday night, but so far, police say they have not found any shooting victims.More >>
Shots were fired near the Louisiana Boardwalk late Saturday night, but so far, police say they have not found any shooting victims.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>