BPSO: Teen arrested after refusing to leave Boardwalk, carrying a weapon

Shots were fired near the Louisiana Boardwalk late Saturday night, but so far, police say they have not found any shooting victims.

Shots were fired near the Louisiana Boardwalk late Saturday night, but so far, police say they have not found any shooting victims.

The shots were fired outside the Housing Authority of Bossier City Maintenance Department building on E. 1st Street. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The shots were fired outside the Housing Authority of Bossier City Maintenance Department building on E. 1st Street. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The sound of gunfire near Louisiana Boardwalk led to a large police response and chaos and confusion among some patrons, a witness says.

The sound of gunfire near Louisiana Boardwalk led to a large police response and chaos and confusion among some patrons, a witness says.

Gunshots were fired the evening of Jan. 14 outside the Housing Authority of Bossier City maintenance department building on East 1st Street. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Gunshots were fired the evening of Jan. 14 outside the Housing Authority of Bossier City maintenance department building on East 1st Street. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shots were fired outside the Housing Authority of Bossier City Maintenance Department building on E. 1st Street on Jan. 14. No one was hit. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Bossier City police say there is no truth to the rumors circulating on social media regarding "talk of mass shootings and rioting" at the Louisiana Boardwalk this weekend in the wake of officer-involved shootings and violence at a protest in Dallas.

*Clarification: A previous version of this story based on information provided by the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office that suggested the teen's arrest was the result of a violation of the Boardwalk's "Parental Escort Policy." While Boardwalk Management is in charge of enforcement, Bossier City Police and Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office plan to have a presence there and provide assistance if needed. The story has been updated for clarification.

Police say a Shreveport teen was arrested over the weekend for refusing to leave the Louisiana Boardwalk property, but it was not because he violated the newly reinforced teen curfew.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office, it is the first arrest since Boardwalk management announced plans to step up enforcement of long-standing "Parental Escort Policy," which requires kids 16 and under be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian that is 21 years of age or older after 8 p.m.

However, the arrest was made by Bossier City police on Saturday happened around 7 p.m., which was before the 8 p.m. curfew. According to Bossier City Police Public Information Officer Mark Natale, the 14-year-old Shreveport teen was behaving in an unruly manner and was asked to leave the property by Boardwalk security.

BCPD officers were called when the teen and the teen was ultimately arrested and charged not only for allegedly refusing to leave the property at the request of Boardwalk security, but also for the illegal carrying of a weapon. Natale says a knife was found after his arrest in a backpack that he was carrying.

The teen was taken to the Ware Youth Center in Coushatta.

“The Boardwalk is a wonderful place for residents, tourists, parents, and children to enjoy their shopping and entertainment experience,” said Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington in a statement released Thursday afternoon. “Unfortunately, the Boardwalk has experienced several incidents involving fights and use of weapons with teenagers who had remained after curfew. When teenagers or adults bring weapons, cause fights, and disrupt other patrons and businesses, we simply cannot tolerate such behavior.”

Under the policy, juveniles 16 years of age and younger are prohibited from being at the Louisiana Boardwalk after 8 p.m. unless accompanied by a parent or legal guardian 21 years or older.

The curfew was first implemented in 2007. Last week, Boardwalk management announced they were stepping up security after several incidents including fights or disturbances caused by teenagers. While Boardwalk Management is in charge of enforcement, Bossier City Police and Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office plan to have a presence there and provide assistance if needed.

"Management will plan on pursuing trespassing charges against any violators who are asked to leave and refuse to do so. That's where police become involved," explained Natale.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.