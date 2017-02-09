Contractor employee struck by pipe rescued from trench in Sunset Acres

A worker at the bottom of this trench in the 3300 block of Red Bud Ln. when a 24-inch PVC pipe fell in on top of him Thursday morning. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A man working to pull up old sewer lines in Sunset Acres had to be rescued from an 18-foot trench Thursday morning after being struck by a falling pipe.

According to Shreveport Fire Chief Skip Pinkston, the worker at the bottom of the trench in the 3300 block of Red Bud Ln. when a 24-inch PVC pipe fell in on top of him.

A Shreveport Fire Department Trench Rescue Team was able to get down into the trench and stabilize the man before pulling him out and taking him to the hospital.

"it was not a trench collapse, just a piece of pipe that fell on him," said Pinkston.

The man, who has not been identified, suffered injuries to his legs but he is expected to survive.

Pinkston says he was working for John Plott Co. Inc, which is a general contractor based out of Tuscaloosa. The company was hired by the city to repair the city's aging sewerage infrastructure.

According to the fire chief, the incident did not appear to have been caused by any failure to comply with safety requirements.

"The company had all the appropriate safety measures in place," said Pinkston. "They had steel trench boxes and everything required that we can see on the scene."

OHSA has not confirmed whether they will be investigating the incident, since it happened on a work site.

