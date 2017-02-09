Man convicted of having checks discovered missing after fire

A Bossier City man has been convicted on a charge related to a fire and burglary at a Bossier Parish business.

The Bossier district attorney's office says 38-year-old John Lee Webster was convicted of 1 count of illegal possession of stolen things, a felony.

He is scheduled to be sentenced April 4.

Webster faces up to 10 years in prison but likely will face more time because he has prior felony convictions, according to the district attorney's office.

A fire Aug. 18, 2015, that authorities described as suspicious badly damaged Bobby Brannon Heating & Air in the 1300 block of Martin Lane in Bossier City.

After it was extinguished, it was discovered that a safe containing blank checks had been stolen.

Those checks later began to surface; they were being cashed at nearby liquor and grocery stores, authorities said.

Detectives identified Webster as their primary suspect then enlisted the help of an acquaintance of his who was arrested after she allegedly tried to cash one of the stolen checks, the district attorney's office reports.

The friend lured Webster to the Virginia College campus at Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City. He was taken into custody after a standoff and brief struggle.

Detectives reportedly found some of the stolen payroll checks in his car.

