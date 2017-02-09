Police release pics of gunman who fired shot at Shreveport store clerk

The A-1 Stop in the 3800 block of Linwood Avenue. was robbed at gunpoint around just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)

Police say the gunman walked into the store and demanded money from the clerk, and that the clerk tried to reach for his own gun when he saw that the robber was armed. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police have released photos of the gunman who fired a shot at the clerk while robbing an Ingleside neighborhood convenience store Wednesday night.

It happened around just before 9 p.m. Wednesday at the A-1 Stop in the 3800 block of Linwood Avenue.

Police say the gunman walked into the store and demanded money from the clerk, and that the clerk tried to reach for his own gun when he saw that the robber was armed.

"The suspect, unfazed by the actions of the clerk, continued to rob the business of an undisclosed amount of money, not before firing a shot at the clerk, who did not return fire," said SPD Cpl. Marcus Hines in a statement released late Thursday afternoon along with the surveillance photos.

The gunman fired one shot, barely missing the clerk's head, before making off with the money from the register.

The robber is described as being 5'5, wearing blue jeans, black shirt, a stocking over his face and flip flops.

Read our policy on crime story suspect descriptions here.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.