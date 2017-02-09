15 displaced by 2-alarm fire in Ledbetter Heights

Four families were forced out of their homes early Thursday morning after fire destroyed one of their homes home and damaged others in Ledbetter heights.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the kitchen of a home in the 900 block of Rear Baker Street, according to Shreveport Fire Chief Skip Pinkston.

When fire crews arrived on the scene at 2:44 a.m., the wood-framed home was already engulfed in flames that were also threatening the houses on either side of as well as another house behind it.

Pinkston said there were 16 people living in the 4 homes affected by the blaze. There were no injuries reported, but the damage to the homes made them uninhabitable. They are all staying with family.

A second-alarm was called just before 3 a.m to bring in extra fire crews because of how close the burning house was to the other houses.

The fire was under control by 3:15 a.m. It took a total of 12 units, 35 firefighters and 36 minutes to bring the situation under control.

"Several of the other homes were not damaged by fire," said Pinkston. "We have residents in them. They were initially evacuated and we're starting to let the ones on the rear of the homes back in to get out of the cold. Their homes are safe."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

