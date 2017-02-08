Man accused of sexually assaulting women at day spa

ARRESTED: Carlos Eduardo Harris, 32, of the 200 block of Melissa Lane in Bossier City, 3 counts of sexual battery. (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

A Bossier City man is accused of inappropriately touching 3 women while working as a massage therapist at a day spa.

Carlos Eduardo Harris, 32, of the 200 block of Melissa Lane, is being held in Bossier Maximum-Security Facility in Plain Dealing. His bond has been set at $100,000.

Detectives began investigating Harris last month after a woman complained that he had touched her in a sexual manner while he was giving her a massage at Massage Envy in the 2800 block of Beene Boulevard in Bossier City.

Police arrested him on a charge of sexual battery.

Detectives added an identical charge after speaking with another woman who had filed a similar complaint.

Harris was booked at 7:40 a.m. Jan. 31 on 2 counts of sexual battery.

Then a third alleged victim stepped forward, leading to a warrant being issued for his arrest on yet another charge of sexual battery.

But Harris was released Feb. 2 on bonds totaling $100,000. That was before detectives received the warrant to arrest him on the third count.

Then it appeared he had gone into hiding.

This evening, Harris surrendered to authorities at Bossier Maximum-Security Facility. He was booked on the third count of sexual battery at 8 p.m.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the case to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 424-4100 or visiting the group's website, bossiercrimestoppers.org.