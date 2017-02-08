Counselor: Communication is key in helping to shut down bullies

A counselor in the ArkLaTex has a new program to teach students to "Shut Down Bullying Now." If a person themselves hasn't been bullied, chances are they've seen it. The program "Shut Down Bullying Now" aims to help students know what to do when they encounter it.More >>
A counselor in the ArkLaTex has a new program to teach students to "Shut Down Bullying Now." If a person themselves hasn't been bullied, chances are they've seen it. The program "Shut Down Bullying Now" aims to help students know what to do when they encounter it.More >>
KSLA News 12 and Brentwood Hospital are teaming up to help parents and children take a stand against bullying. Learn more here.More >>
KSLA News 12 and Brentwood Hospital are teaming up to help parents and children take a stand against bullying. Learn more here.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
A new website is taking off, while simultaneously raising privacy concerns.More >>
A new website is taking off, while simultaneously raising privacy concerns.More >>