Counselor: Communication is key in helping to shut down bullies

A Shreveport counselor who works with children every day suggests communication plays a major role in shutting down bullying.

Lamesa Fleury is a counselor for Caddo Parish Schools. She says parenting is hard work, but keeping the lines of communication open between parents and children can help.

"As parents, it's important to have that open line of communication because communication is so important," said Fleury.

Fleury says she can't stress enough how important it is to keep open lines of communication between parents and their kids.

"It can be as simple as asking your child, 'How was your day?,'" she said.

She suggests parents should make it a routine and not just ask to ask, but really listen and engage in conversation.

"You want to make sure that they feel confident. Human beings want to feel validated and they want to feel respected whether you're an adult or you're a child," said Fleury. "So if you provide that for your children then they'll feel more comfortable expressing things to you, or if you pay attention and watch your child you'll notice if there are some changes."

Fleury also says you shouldn't jump to conclusions if you do notice a change.

"You want to make sure that the behavior is bullying because so many times people confuse conflict with bullying," explained Fleury.

Is it mean? Is it intentional? Is it habitual? Those are the three things Fleury said must be determined for bullying. She recommends keeping a written journal of what is going on.

"Use that gut instinct and contact someone and let them know hey this, this, this and you have your documentation."

Fleury tells parents not to be afraid to set expectations.

"No one wants their children to partake in nefarious behavior at all, but realistically it happens. It's not just having a victim and a bully and a bystander and staying in those roles, people don't understand those roles are interchangeable," explained Fleury "So sometimes your child may be a victim, and sometimes they may be the bully, and sometimes they may stand there and watch it happen, laugh at it and do nothing. So it's important to outline the rules and help them to understand that this is not the behavior that needs to take place."

Fleury created a program called "Shut Down Bullying Now" in which she shares to kids in school settings and to parents and other groups throughout the community. The program for free and anyone who wants to get in touch with Fleury can email her at shutdownbullyingnow@gmail.com.

