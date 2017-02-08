Fire damages Oil City shop

Fire moderately damaged Allen Bros. Oil in Oil City the evening of Feb. 8. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Fire moderately damaged a shop in northern Caddo Parish this evening.

Authorities suspect an electrical issue sparked the fire at Allen Bros. Oil in Oil City.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Firefighters from Caddo Fire District 7 fought the fire with help from Caddo Fire District 1.

