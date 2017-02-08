Police: Toddler accidentally shot 11-year-old with officer's gun

Michael Gipson, of Shreveport, claims city police officers threatened to arrest him if he did not leave the hospital where his son was being treated. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police say Cpl. Latoyia Marsden has been placed on paid administrative leave after her service weapon was accidentally fired in her home, wounding her 11-year-old son. (Source: Facebook)

Michael Gipson Jr., 11, is recovering from a gunshot wound to his legs. (Source: Michael Gipson Sr.)

Shreveport police investigators believe a toddler got hold of an off-duty officer's gun and accidentally shot an 11-year-old in his legs.

Now the wounded child's father claims police threatened to arrest him if he didn't leave the hospital where his son was taken.

Michael Gipson says it's just the latest confrontation with Shreveport police because his son's mother is an officer with the department.

KSLA News 12 now has learned that police Cpl. Latoyia Marsden has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The shooting happened at Marsden's home, police Cpl. Marcus Hines confirmed.

It wasn't until the morning of Feb. 8 that Gipson actually get to speak with his son over the phone.

"I asked, 'Where did you get shot at?' He said, 'At my Mom('s) house.'"

Gipson said he rushed to see his son the night of Feb. 7 at University Health.

When Gipson arrived at the Shreveport hospital, he said he was told his son was in the seventh-floor burn unit.

Gipson asked a security guard why his son was up there?

"He said, 'I don't know. It's like they put him away from everybody else, got him isolated from everybody else and the only people that's going up and down is Shreveport police'."

Gipson said he waited until an officer came down the elevator. "And I asked him about going up to see my son. He just stood there and looked at me for a long time."

A short time later, another officer came down. Gipson asked again to see his son.

"They said, 'Sorry, sir, but we can't escort you up.' I said, 'Why?' They said, 'Well, you don't have custody of the son.'"

Gipson said he explained that he has joint custody but was told his Mom said "no" and claims the officers threatened to arrest him if he didn't leave.

It's the latest in six years of trouble with the boy's Mom, Gipson said.

"Every time she get upset, this happens. Only when she gets upset or she feels a certain type of way, she always throws a charge on me."

KSLA News 12 tried to reach Marsden for comment but, as of this writing, had been unable to do so.

KSLA News 12 has learned that the wounded child was listed in serious condition.

As for the ongoing dispute with his ex, Gipson said he's already spent thousands of dollars over the years fending off criminal charges accusing him of abusing his son.

Gipson said he's now hired an attorney who is preparing to file a civil rights case against Shreveport police once the final abuse charge against him is dropped.

