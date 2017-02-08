Police share surveillance photos of Bossier City hotel robber

The gunman who robbed Bossier Inn and Suites in Bossier City on Jan. 28 stands about 5'10' tall and weighs 170-180 pounds, police say. He was wearing a bright blue hoodie with a logo on the front and khaki pants. (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

Bossier City police are asking for your help identifying the man who robbed a hotel.

Today, authorities released images surveillance cameras captured during the holdup just after midnight Jan. 28 at Bossier Inn and Suites in the 700 block of Diamond Jacks Boulevard.

A gunman who had his face partially covered demanded money from a clerk at the front desk then fled from the hotel lobby with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. The clerk was not hurt.

The robber stands about 5'10' tall, weighs 170 pounds to 180 pounds and has a stocky build. He was wearing a bright blue hoodie with an indecipherable logo on the front and khaki pants.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Bossier City Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 424-4100 or visiting the group's website, bossiercrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

