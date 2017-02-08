Shreveport organization set to honor ten African American leaders in area

A Shreveport organization is preparing to recognize ten African American leaders in Shreveport, Bossier, and DeSoto parishes.

The 29th Shreveport-Bossier-DeSoto African American Scholarship Awards Banquet will be held Saturday, February 11 at 6:30 p.m.

The event will take place at the Sunrise Baptist Church Family Life Center in Shreveport. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling 318-422-0876.

Southern University-Shreveport Chancellor, Dr. Rodney Ellis will also be honored as the keynote speaker of the event. The program will recognize the 50th anniversary of Southern University-Shreveport. All Southern alums and employees are invited to attend.

Honorees include Caddo Juvenile Court Judge Ree Casey-Jones, Executive Chef Ernestine "Tootie" Morrison, Fire Communications Chief Kim Tolliver, Community. Development Director Bonnie Moore, Caddo Parish Police Captain Don Gibbs, SporTran CEO Dinero' Washington, Westwood Elementary Principal Renee Ellis, Benevolent Funeral Homes President Huey L. Taylor and Caddo School Board Employee Ethel Brown.

KSLA News 12's Domonique Benn will serve as Mistress of Ceremony for the event.

