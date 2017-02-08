Black History Moment: Ethel Norman

KSLA News 12 recognizes Ethel Norman during Black History month for her work with Caddo Parish Schools, cosmetic consulting and other commitment to the community.

Norman is a native of Shreveport and a graduate of Bethune High-Class of '69. She studied at Southern University-Shreveport, Louisiana State University-Shreveport, and Grambling State University.

For many years, Mrs. Norman has been a consultant for Mary Kay, entrepreneur of Delicate Design, and a minister of music for over 40 years.

Norman has been employed by the Caddo Parish School Board for 38 years.

Mrs. Norman is a mother of a two and grandmother of three.

