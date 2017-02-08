Black History Moment: Ethel Norman - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Black History Moment: Ethel Norman

By Domonique Benn, Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Ethel Norman (Caddo-Bossier-Desoto African American Scholarship Awards) Ethel Norman (Caddo-Bossier-Desoto African American Scholarship Awards)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

KSLA News 12 recognizes Ethel Norman during Black History month for her work with Caddo Parish Schools, cosmetic consulting and other commitment to the community.

Norman is a native of Shreveport and a graduate of Bethune High-Class of '69. She studied at Southern University-Shreveport, Louisiana State University-Shreveport, and Grambling State University. 

For many years, Mrs. Norman has been a consultant for Mary Kay, entrepreneur of Delicate Design, and a minister of music for over 40 years.

Norman has been employed by the Caddo Parish School Board for 38 years.  

Mrs. Norman is a mother of a two and grandmother of three.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • VIRAL: Moss Bluff man shares heartbreaking story of losing the love of his life

    VIRAL: Moss Bluff man shares heartbreaking story of losing the love of his life

    Saturday, May 13 2017 9:22 AM EDT2017-05-13 13:22:43 GMT

    A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.

    More >>

    A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.

    More >>

  • TruePeopleSearch.com raising concerns

    TruePeopleSearch.com raising concerns

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:54:12 GMT

    A new website is taking off, while simultaneously raising privacy concerns. 

    More >>

    A new website is taking off, while simultaneously raising privacy concerns. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly