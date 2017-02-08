Residents allowed back home after ammonia leak contained

The ammonia leak that prompted evacuations around an ice plant in Natchitoches was contained by closing some valves, authorities said.

Someone called police about 6:20 p.m. Feb. 7 to report a strong odor coming from West Louisiana Ice Services in the 500 block of Amulet Street.

The anhydrous ammonia leak prompted authorities to immediately evacuate residences and businesses and barricade streets within a 4-block area of the plant.

Among those evacuated was the city Police Department, spokeswoman Kelly Parks said. Police communications officers temporarily were reassigned to the Natchitoches sheriff’s 911 center.

Natchitoches Fire Department and Louisiana State Police hazardous materials personnel shut off the emergency shutoff valve then controlled a minimal leak by closing other valves in the system.

"The anhydrous ammonia was in vapor form and dissipated once the leak was contained," Parks said. "Fortunately, first responders were not injured."

No one was in the plant at the time.

Residents were allowed to return home by 10 p.m. Feb. 7 and were instructed to open their windows to air out their homes for about an hour.

No injuries have been reported.

