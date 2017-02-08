Shreveport man convicted on child molestation charges

A Shreveport man could spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of child molestation.

Steven Darnell Robinson, 52, was found guilty on Tuesday of molestation of a juvenile and molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13 on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office.

The nine-woman, three-man jury took only an hour to return two guilty verdicts and unanimous on both counts.

After listening to ten witnesses, three adult women testified that Robinson molested them during their childhood.

Robinson will return to court on March 2 for sentencing.

He faces five to 10 years in prison for molestation of a juvenile and 25 to 99 years for molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13, with at least 25 years to be served without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Robinson is not subject to the habitual offender law because more than 10 years has passed since his last three felony convictions.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.