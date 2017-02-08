Texarkana, AR fire captain accused of sexually assaulting child

A veteran Texarkana, Arkansas firefighter is on administrative leave following his arrest on aggravated sexual assault charges involving a young child.

David Michael "Mike" Akin, 49, turned himself in just before noon Wednesday at the Bi-State Justice Center, where he was booked on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to arrest records, it happened in Morris County in November while the child was in the care of a relative of Akin's.

The child developed an infection in the days that followed, which prompt the mother to take her to the doctor. That's what led to the discovery that the girl had contracted a sexually-transmitted disease.

According to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office offense report, the mother initially filed a report with the Morris County Sheriff's Office, but no arrests were made.

In spite of having the results of a sexual assault kit and conducting an interview with the victim at the child advocacy center in Texarkana, the investigator told the Bowie County Sheriff's Office investigators that he had been unable to find any suspects.

In late January, the child's father contacted BCSO to tell them that he had been asking her who did this to her and then she told him it was Akin that had touched her. BCSO conducted their own interview with the child and issued the warrant for Akin based on the findings of their own investigation, which is still under way.

Akin is a Captain who has been with the Texarkana, Arkansas Fire Department 23 years.

The TAFD's Fire Chief, David Fletcher said that the decision was made to "protect the integrity of the BCSO investigation while also protecting the rights of our employee."

According to a brief statement from the TAFD on Wednesday,

The TAFD desires to protect the integrity of the BCSO investigation while also protecting the rights of our employee. Due to the seriousness of the situation, Captain Akin has been placed on administrative leave pending future developments in the case.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, Akin was free on $35,000 bond.

