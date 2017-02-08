Suspects charged with attempted murder in DeSoto Parish armed robbery

A charge of attempted first-degree murder has been filed against each of 2 suspects in the armed robbery of a gas station in DeSoto Parish.

It happened Jan. 23 at Relay Station in Frierson.

Sheriff's deputies say one of the suspects tried to shoot the clerk during the armed robbery but the weapon misfired.

Following interviews and the discovery of physical evidence, detectives said they were able to link 34-year-old Robert Weldon Thompson II, of Baytown, Texas, and 43-year-old Fetina Ann Epps, of Monroe, La.

Epps is being held in DeSoto Parish Detention Center on one count each of attempted first-degree murder and accessory after the fact.

Thompson is incarcerated in Texas. Authorities say he will be extradited to DeSoto to face a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

The investigation is still ongoing for additional suspects.

