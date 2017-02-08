Shreveport-Bossier women to assist in southeast Louisiana recovery efforts

Two volunteers with the Northwest Louisiana Red Cross will make a trip down south to help with recovery efforts.

Volunteers Tracey Haacker of Bossier City and Katie Clayton of Shreveport will travel to New Orleans using the Red Cross's emergency response vehicle. The pair left Shreveport at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The duo will help provide food, water and help in cleaning up.

Additional Red Cross volunteers from the Shreveport-Bossier area are likely to be sent to assist, according to a news release from the Northwest Louisiana American Red Cross.

The Red Cross is working with city, parish and state officials to determine the needs of affected communities.

Parishes that received damages to homes include Ascension, Livingston, Orleans, St. James and St. Tammany.

Trained Red Cross health and mental health workers will be providing shelter, support, personal care supplies, food and water.

Volunteers can be expected to help for days and weeks.

Two emergency shelters have been set up in Donaldsonville and New Orleans.

