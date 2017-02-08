2 women accused of putting drugs in child's happy meal

Center, TX police are looking for 25-year-old Artshia Radway who they believe was involved in an incident where drugs were found in a child's happy meal. (Source: Center Police Department)

One woman has been arrested and another is on the run after police said they were connected to an incident where drugs were found in a child's food.

The incident happened on January 5 at the McDonald's in the 800 block of Hurst Street in Center, TX.

Police say a family went through the drive thru and purchased a Happy Meal for their 9-year-old. After they left, 2 prescription Tramadol pills were found in the child’s meal.

Through a month-long investigation, detectives confirmed that two suspects, 37-year-old Omeisha Williams and 25-year-old Artshia Radway of Center were responsible for the Tramadol pills being placed into the happy meal.

The State Health Inspector was called and completed a Health inspection of the restaurant on January 31.

On February 7, a judge issued arrest warrants for Williams and Radway. They are charged with abandon/endangerment of a child.

Williams was arrested and Radway is still at large.

Anyone with any information about Radway's location is asked to contact Center police or Center Crime Stoppers.

