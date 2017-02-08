2 arrested for robbing Texarkana, AR store with hammer

A teenager and another man are accused of trying to rob a Texarkana store with a hammer.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 26 at the EZ Mart in the 3900 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Police say a 15-year-old dressed in black wearing a shiny metallic mask tried to rob the store with a hammer.

The teen attacked the clerk with the hammer but ultimately the clerk was able to fight him off and chase him out of the store. The store clerk received minor injuries from the incident.

The suspect was identified after surveillance photos were posted on social media. He and his alleged accomplice, 21-year-old Devin Whitaker, were found at a local apartment complex and arrested.

The pair is charged with aggravated robbery and battery in the second degree.

Whitaker was booked into Miller County jail and the 15-year-old is being held at Miller County Juvenile Detention Center.

