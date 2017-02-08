Man steals wheel parts from Center, TX dealership

Center, TX police are searching for the man they believe stole parts from new vehicles at a dealership.

It happened around 7:40 on Monday at the Wright Chrysler Dodge in Center, TX.

Police believe a man driving a white 4-door Honda Civic took several sets of wheel simulators off of the new vehicles and caused more than $5,000 in losses.

Anyone who knows anything about the crime is asked to call Center Crime Stoppers at 936-598-7233 or submit a tip online.

Center Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information. All calls and cash rewards are completely anonymous.

