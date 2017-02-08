Ambulance involved in a crash transporting man who fell through roof

Authorities say the 24-year-old man was working on the roof of Innovative Trailers in the 700 block of Falvey Street when he apparently lost his balance on a beam. (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)

A Texarkana, Texas man is recovering after falling through a roof 35 feet to the ground Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the 24-year-old man was working for H.E. Wright Construction Co. on the roof of Innovative Trailers in the 700 block of Falvey Street when he apparently lost his balance on a beam.

He reportedly fell 35 feet to the ground, landing on a concrete floor. According to authorities, the man was wearing a safety harness, but it wasn't tethered to anything.

He suffered what appeared to be multiple compound fractures and was taken to a hospital in a LifeNet ambulance.

On the way to the hospital, the ambulance was reportedly involved in a minor crash at East Loop and West 7th Street when another vehicle turned left striking the ambulance as it was passing. Officers on the scene told the ambulance crew to immediately continue to the hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

