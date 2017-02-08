LA education chief visits Shreveport to discuss Caddo schools

Louisiana State Superintendent John White made the trip to Shreveport Tuesday night for a public meeting on the future of some struggling Caddo Parish Schools.

According to Department of Education numbers, 15 out of 66 Caddo Parish Schools are F-Rated Schools and 22 are D-Rated Schools.

The state has agreed to not intervene in nine of the Caddo Parish schools but with the low performances, things might change when a new agreement is signed in the Spring.

"The second decision tonight is: Should the state create another agreement with Caddo and, if so, what should be in it? Or should the state go even further and play a larger role in the schools? Perhaps even take the governance, the management, of those schools," said White.

The nine schools in the agreement are Fair Park High, Woodlawn, Atkins Tech Elementary, Caddo Heights, Caddo Middle Career, Queensborough Elementary, Sunset Acres Elementary, Werner Park Elementary and Lakeshore Middle School.

The decision on their futures will be decided by the state board of education at their March 7th meeting.

