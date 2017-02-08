1 of 2 shooting victims dies; police ID suspect

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Two people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in the 200 block of Emerald Circle. (Source: Doug Warner/ KSLA News 12)

WANTED: Darell Bell, 22, of the 2700 block of Malcom Street in Shreveport, 1 count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

One of 2 men wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood has died.

Authorities have identified the slain man as 19-year-old Kendarrius Henderson.

Police say they also have since obtained a warrant to arrest 22-year-old Darell Bell, of the 2700 block of Malcom Street in Shreveport, on 1 count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

The shooting happened about 1:15 a.m. in the 200 block of North Emerald Loop. That's near St. Vincent Avenue and the Interstate 49 retainer wall.

Indications are that Henderson and 21-year-old Jelantis Chatman were sitting in a car in front of a house there when a grey Ford F-150 extended cab pickup made multiple passes down the road then someone in the truck riddled the car with bullets, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

Henderson and Chatman were taken to University Health, where Henderson later died.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling at (318) 673-7373 or visiting the group's website, lockemup.org.

