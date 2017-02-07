Ammonia leaks at Natchitoches plant; nearby homes evacuated

Evacuations are under way in the area immediately surrounding a Natchitoches ice plant due to an ammonia leak.

Firefighters on the scene of the leak at West Louisiana Ice Services in the 500 block of Amulet Street in Natchitoches confirmed Tuesday night an ammonia tank at the West Louisiana Ice Services Building sprang a leak between 6:30 and 7 p.m.

No one was inside at the time.

City firefighters and State Police hazardous materials crews are on scene working to contain the leak.

A three-block radius around the plant has been evacuated. No injuries have been reported.

