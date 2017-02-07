Undercover operation, traffic stop net 3 arrests in DeSoto

ARRESTED: Kelly Lovett (from left), 23, of Mansfield; Chad Pridgen, 51, of Joaquin, Texas; and Juanita Briggs, 33, of Logansport. (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

Three people face charges as a result of a traffic stop and an unrelated undercover operation in DeSoto Parish.

Both occurred Jan. 31 in Logansport.

About 2:06 p.m., DeSoto sheriff's deputies arrested 2 people after they stopped and searched a vehicle on U.S. Highway 84 at the Louisiana-Texas line in Logansport.

Authorities searched the vehicle after noticing passenger Kelly Lovett "moving in a suspicious manner." Deputies found narcotics, brass knuckles and drug paraphernalia in the 23-year-old Mansfield woman's purse, the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office reports.

They arrested Lovett on 1 count each of second-offense possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal carrying of a weapon. She remains in DeSoto Parish Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Fellow passenger Chad Pridgen, 51, of Joaquin, Texas, was arrested after deputies learned he had an outstanding warrant in Shelby County, Texas. Details of why he was wanted there were not immediately available.

As part of the undercover operation, Tri-Parish Drug Task Force and Louisiana probation and parole agents went to a residence in the area of state Highway 5 in Logansport in search of 33-year-old Juanita Briggs, the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office reported.

While searching the home, they reportedly found two scales that could be used in the distribution and packaging of controlled dangerous substances in a bedroom belonging to Briggs.

When Briggs returned home a short while later, the Logansport woman allegedly had a glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine.

She was booked into DeSoto Parish Detention Center at 3:38 p.m. Jan. 31 on 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation. She remained in custody Feb. 7. Her bond has been set at $1,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.