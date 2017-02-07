Community gathers at vigil for woman killed in apparent murder-suicide

A vigil is being held for April Bruley. Bruley was killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A candlelight vigil is being held in Shreveport for the woman killed in an apparent murder-suicide on Monday, February 6.

Family and friends will gather to remember the life of April Bruley.

Bruley and her boyfriend, Jerry Edward Brown III were found dead inside a home in the 3300 block of Bond Drive.

Neighbors say they heard heated arguments between the couple in recent months but never expected this outcome.

"I heard them like fighting and arguing like before daylight, about 5, 5 or 6 in the morning," said Lashonda Hall, who lives right across the street from the couple's house.

Police say two small children were inside the home at the time but were unharmed.

The vigil is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Bond Street where the shooting occurred.

