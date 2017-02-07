Human trafficking survivor shares her story of hope

A survivor of human trafficking hopes to encourage others to break free.

"Life is worth fighting for," Rachel Sheets said. "And there's always hope. As long as you have breath, there's always hope that you can change."

A year ago, she said, she literally was "... sitting in jail, in a jail cell completely broken."

Abused as a child and raped as a teen, Sheets said she turned to drugs, alcohol and prostitution to numb her pain.

"At first when you start dancing it's fun, it's like a party. But after all that wears off, you find yourself completely broken, and you start to see things as they really are."

Sheets said she ended up marrying one of her clients, sending her further down what she describes as a drug-filled, abusive path.

"I found myself doing things that I never believed I would do. You don't dream of growing up to become a stripper or a drug addict, and I wanted a better life.

"I knew I needed help, but I didn't know how to go about getting it."

After her last arrest just a year ago, someone told her about the Purchased: Not For Sale program through The Hub Urban Ministry.

Sheets took a leap of faith and landed in the arms of a program that's giving her the tools to help her take control and rebuild her life.

"Each day, I wake up and I thank God for this opportunity. Never in my life have I seen a place like this. These people here are so genuine."

Sheets now is one year sober and 8 months into her long-term program.

She said she knows there are others like her needing help.

"There are ladies out there right now that are in the clubs every night that sell their bodies and they feel completely broken and they don't believe that people care. And I don't believe that they can change their lives; and that's why I want to share my story because I've been there and I know exactly how they feel."

Sheets has her eyes set on the future. She's starting college in the fall with plans to become a nurse.

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, 7,572 cases of human trafficking were reported in 2016. That's up from 5,526 the previous year. Of those cases, 104 were reported in Louisiana.

While the hotline serves as a national support group for victims of human trafficking, there are a number of local community response teams, like The Hub Urban Ministry, that help victims escape, survive and thrive.

To learn more about The Hub Ministry, click here.

