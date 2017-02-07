Doyline names interim mayor; his alderman post now vacant

The Webster Parish mayor who is accused of abusing his wife says has resigned his position as Mayor of the Village of Doyline. Former mayor 50-year-old Gary Thomas Carter is charged with 1 count of domestic abuse/battery by strangulation, booking records show. His attorney Eric Johnson released the following statement: "Mayor Carter has resigned his position as Mayor of the Village of Doyline. He regrets the fact that he was charged following an unfortunate incident wit...

ARRESTED: Gary Thomas Carter, 50, of the 600 block of Pilgrim Rest Road in Doyline, 1 count of domestic abuse/battery by strangulation. (Source: Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center)

Doyline Mayor Gary Thomas Carter, who is free on bond after being accused of abusing his wife, is due back in Webster District Court in Minden on Feb. 22.

FREE ON BOND: Gary Thomas Carter, 50, of the 600 block of Pilgrim Rest Road in Doyline, 1 count of domestic abuse/battery by strangulation, released Jan. 17 on $50,000 bond. (Source: Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center)

Webster Sheriff Gary Sexton says the case falls under Gwen's Law and, as a consequence, Gary Thomas Carter must face a judge before he can be released from jail.

ARRESTED: Gary Thomas Carter, 50, of the 600 block of Pilgrim Rest Road in Doyline, 1 count of domestic abuse/battery by strangulation. (Source: Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center)

Steven "Steve" Bridwell, who was appointed Feb. 6 as Doyline's interim mayor, says he plans to qualify as a candidate to fill the remainder of his predecessor's term of office. "I do intend to run." (Source: Steven "Steve" Bridwell)

A Doyline alderman is serving as the Webster Parish village's mayor until an election can be held this fall.

And Steven "Steve' Bridwell says he'll be a candidate to fill the remainder of his predecessor's term when qualifying is held in mid-July. "I do intend to run."

Bridwell, who works for a floor covering contractor in Bossier Parish, said he has been acting as mayor since the day 50-year-old Gary Thomas Carter was arrested on a charge of domestic abuse/battery by strangulation.

The village's other 2 aldermen officially appointed Bridwell as interim mayor when they met Monday evening.

Bridwell is to serve as interim mayor until voters decide Oct. 14 who will fill the remainder of Carter's term, which expires Dec. 31, 2018.

Qualifying of candidates for that election will be conducted July 12-14.

Bridwell's appointment as interim mayor comes amid his first term as a village alderman. He was appointed to the post when a vacancy arose then qualified unopposed.

Today, he submitted his letter of resignation as a village alderman. Once that is accepted by the Louisiana secretary of state's office, the village will have 20 days to appoint a new alderman.

Carter was arrested Jan. 15 on allegations that he abused his wife of 31 years. He resigned as Doyline's mayor a few days later.

Carter, whose term as mayor began Jan. 1, 2015, now is free on $50,000 bond while awaiting his appearance Feb. 22 in Webster District Court in Minden.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.