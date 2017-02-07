Community pulls together in search of missing 4-year-old

Shawn was reunited with his father Tuesday morning after he was found at a neighbor's house. (Source: Shayne Wright/ KSLA News 12)

A call to action arose as word spread that a 4-year old had vanished from outside his home.

Joining police and firefighters in the frantic overnight search were dozens from Shreveport's Werner Park neighborhood.

Fear quickly turned to determination and a sense of community late Monday night and into Tuesday morning as word spread that 4-year-old Shawn Williams had gone missing on Essex St.

"Look everywhere, under the house, some place. He's somewhere so let's all take a look," said Maurice Tyner just moments before Williams was found Tuesday morning at another neighbor's house - just doors away from home. That neighbor, Sallie Mae Small, has been charged with simple kidnapping.

Small, like many of those in the neighborhood, knew the little boy and his family, according to relatives.

While there is no explanation on the record for why Small allegedly picked the boy up from outside of his home Monday night and never contacted his family, the rest of the neighborhood came out in force to search for him.

"I think everybody on this block was looking for the kid," recalled Kerric Germany, who says he's lived in the community for 16 years and was there as carloads of people lined the street ready to help in the search Monday night.

"This is the lower end as far as the income level of neighborhoods, but when it comes to something like this, they really pull together when there's need."

"There are some good people out here that definitely need to to be highlighted, especially with everything that's going on," said Shaena Jones, who lives at the end of the block.

Williams was eventually found unharmed around 7:15 Tuesday morning. Lois Watson, who lives a couple doors down, says she sees him playing in his yard all the time and always tries to keep an extra eye out on him.

"They have a whole lot of children around here and I work with children so everybody needs to pull together to help out the children."

The desire to help seemed to be theme among those we talked to in the Werner Park community on Tuesday.

"When it comes down to children, it's always important to stick together," added Jones.

They co-exist in a place they share together, knowing when tragedy strikes, the word "family" goes well beyond the front door.

"You have to participate in your community to have a good community," said Germany.

"Anything is possible, but with all of us we can achieve success and great help," added Tyner.

