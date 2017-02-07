Black History Moment: Ernestine "Tootie" Morrison

Ernestine "Tootie" Morrison was born in Frierson, La., the youngest of six children.

She recognized at a young age that she loved to cook. She would sit on the kitchen counter and watch her Mom cook.

Later, when she became a mom of two small children, their lunches were a little different from the other kids because of her love for cooking and presentation.

When her kids were older, Tootie decided to leave her career at the bank and enroll in culinary school.

At the age of 35, Tootie enrolled in Bossier Parish Community College. She graduated in 2008.

Her first job after graduation was with the Brinkman Corp.'s Macaroni Grill.

After two years, she left to work with her brother at his restaurant, where she remained for two years.

In May 2012, she became a managing executive chef at Abby Singer's Bistro at Robinson Film Center in downtown Shreveport.

Tootie has appeared on Food Network and, in October 2015, won the Louisiana Food Prize Golden Fork Award.

Several newspapers and magazines have featured her work. She recently was named and profiled as a Great Louisiana Chef in the 2017 January/February edition of Louisiana Life Magazine.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.