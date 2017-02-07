Shreveport Country Club on market for $4.3M

Shreveport Country Club is closed. The management team says to call (318) 631-4511 with any issues or concerns. The business office will be open through October.

The century-old Shreveport Country Club is up for sale after its closing more than five months ago. (Source: Sealy Real Estate Services)

The century-old Shreveport Country Club is up for sale after closing its doors more than five months ago.

The 200-acre property is being sold by Sealy Real Estate Services and is selling for $4.3 million, which according to the website breaks down to $19,725 an acre.

The club established in 1909, closed its door on October 3, 2016. The closure came despite "a full renovation, as well as the addition of championship greens and countless adjustments and upgrades," says a letter from the facility's management team.

This renovation, along with the club’s close proximity to the Louisiana State Fair Grounds, and Shreveport’s largest medical corridor are all qualities the real estate group lists on their website in pursuit of new buyers.

Doug Abington, the associate broker overseeing the site, says there is a possibility that the site will be used for purposes other than golfing.

“Currently what we’ve been talking about revolve around residential development and medical uses. We’ve also had some discussion with cemetery groups due to the large amount of acreage,” Abington said.

Abington adds that residents would have a say in what happens to the property.

“If the property is re-zoned, which it will have to be, the local MPC, when they hold their zoning meetings there is a section where neighbors and the public can come and voice their concerns.”

But for residents in the area that’s not enough. They say they should have been notified as soon as the owners started even considering other possibilities.

“We didn’t even get anything from a councilman we were not informed, we found out from a neighbor from a neighbor or watching the news. It was on the news and to pick something like this up on the news you figure that if they are going to make a decision for us that’s just wrong,” said a nearby resident.

Adding fuel to the fire, residents also say that anything built will negatively affect them as far as traffic and their property values are concerned.

"If they build a cemetery, it is going to bring our property values down and no one's going to want to move to a place where there's a cemetery," he said. "And that cemetery is going to take away from us getting into our neighborhood on weekends because it's going to stop traffic."

Others say they hope that if the facility does change, it will change into something that will benefit the neighborhood.

“Give it to the city and let them change it into something that’s going to help out around here. Cause all the killings going on if you give the kids today something to do, they won't have the time to go out there and play with guns and get into that type of life,” said Justin Valentine, a Shreveport resident.

The closure when it was initially announced was a disappointment to many golfers in the area who frequently visited the course.

The management team says they would be keeping the public up-to-date about the best use for the country club’s facilities and grounds on their Facebook page.

A brief search of their Facebook page showed no mention of the sale or any plans to use the land for other purposes.

