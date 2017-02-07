Enhanced Fire Risk for East Texas, McCurtain County

There is an Enhanced Fire Risk for portions of the ArkLaTex through 6 p.m. this evening. The ingredients are in place for the potential for a fire to get out of control very quickly.

The combination of sustained winds of 15-25 mph with even higher gusts, low relative humidity and lack of significant rainfall is especially troublesome for portions of East Texas and McCurtain County, OK. It is best to play it safe and save the grilling or fire pits for later in the evening, or even better wait for another day, even though there are no active burn bans in place at this time.

We'll begin to see some moisture return to the ArkLaTex over the course of the evening. Winds will also become more calm through the evening hours, making tomorrow a better day to enjoy the BBQ, or camp fires.

