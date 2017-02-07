CPSO looking for owner of 2 horses

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for the owner of two lost horses.

The pair were found Tuesday morning in Keithville in the 12000 block of Rust Lane.

One of the horses is a brown yearling which may be blind in one eye. The other is a brown mare.

The two are being held by the Caddo Sheriff's Stock Patrol. To claim the pair, contact Deputy Gary Bailey at (318) 681-1120.

