Shreveport City Marshal's Office to hold 9th annual amnesty day

Posted by KSLA Staff
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The Shreveport City Marshal's Office will hold its 9th annual Amnesty Day on Saturday, Feb. 25.

From 8 a.m to 5 p.m. at the Shreveport City Courthouse, 1244 Texas Ave., anyone with outstanding warrants through Shreveport City Court can have their warrants recalled and new court date rescheduled without being arrested or the penalty of additional fees. 

Anyone with delinquent fees can get a new payment schedule.

Individuals must come to the courthouse with an ID to reschedule a court date.

City Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Jr. encourages anyone who thinks that they may have an outstanding warrant or delinquent fines to take advantage of this opportunity.

For more information, call the City Marshal's office at 318-673-6800.

