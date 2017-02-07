Couple's upside-down flag at half staff upsets neighbors

A couple's protest over President Donald Trump's presidency and his policies has a Shreveport neighborhood in an uproar.

It's not the protest that has South Highland neighbors upset. It's how it's being done.

"Right now, I feel violated that Donald Trump is in the White House," Linda D'Agostino said. "This isn't Republican or Democratic. We are all Americans, and I have a lot of worries and concerns."

So she and her husband, Dr. Horacio D'Agostino, are flying a U.S. flag upside down and at half staff outside their home.

The U.S. flag code says the flag should only be flown at half staff when designated by the president or governor. And it should only be flown upside-down in times of distress or extreme danger of life or property.

D'Agostino said it is being displayed as a distress sign. "I personally feel violated by Donald Trump and what he has done to women and doesn't show any interests in our public schools."

Neighbor Joshua Shepard said he would recommend finding another way to protest.

"When I look at the American flag I can see [my grandfather's] face. And I see him smiling back at me," he said.

"When I drive by that flag, I just get sick to my stomach."

D'Agostino said she's patriotic as well.

"This is respect to our country to voice that I am American and not anti-American. My father is a decorated war veteran. He flew over 50 missions."

And there's no one issue with President Trump that they're protesting, she said.

"It's every issue. It's the environment. ... He is not worried about Social Security, Medicare or health care. He isn't worried about health care for single mothers. These are none of his concerns."

The area's Neighborhood Watch group plans to discuss the flag issue Feb. 21 at Betty Virginia Park in Shreveport, D'Agostino said.

The community needs to talk about the issues without anger, she added.

Shepard said there wouldn't be a problem if the flag was off the pole.

