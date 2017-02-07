Authorities identify couple in apparent murder-suicide

The Caddo Parish Coroner's office has released the names of two people involved in what police think is a murder-suicide.

The bodies of Jerry Edward Brown, III, 21, and April Bruley, age unknown, were found with gunshot wounds inside a home in the 3300 block of Bond Drive just after 9 a.m. on Monday by a relative, according to a news release.

Police said the shootings happened between late Sunday evening and Monday morning.

The two were in a romantic relationship.

Two small children were in the house at the time of the shootings. Neither were injured.

An investigation is ongoing, with continuing pending forensic autopsies of both victims. Police are interviewing people who have known the couple.

