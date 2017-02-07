Gunman robs Shreveport store

Shreveport police say the robber had a black cloth over his face and was wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt and black pants. He stands about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and has a slim build. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A gunman wearing a black cloth over his face robbed a west Shreveport convenience store about 9:39 p.m. Feb. 6.

He demanded money from a clerk at Triple J in the 4100 block of Hearne Avenue then fled with an undisclosed amount from the store’s cash register, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

The clerk was not injured.

Now police are looking for a male who stands about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and has a slim build. He was wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Detectives also have released images from the store's surveillance cameras in an attempt to identify the robber.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the group's website, lockemup.org.

