Neighbor charged with kidnapping after missing boy found at her house

Shreveport police actively are searching in the area of 4-year-old Shawn Williams' home in the 2800 block of Essex Street. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

A woman is locked up on a charge of kidnapping after police say a missing 4-year-old Shreveport boy was found at her home nearby the next morning. It ended a 10 hour ordeal for the family and a massive search for the little boy.

4-year-old Shawn Williams went missing from his home in the 2800 block of Essex Street, in Shreveport's Werner Park neighborhood, shortly after his father gave him a bath Monday evening.

According to the boy's great-grandmother Cora King, his father stepped across the street to bring some food to a neighbor, described by some as his girlfriend.

Corporal Marcus Hines with Shreveport Police confirmed that it is that neighbor's own mother, 56-year-old Sallie Mae Small, who lives right behind her daughter, that would ultimately be arrested in this case.

Police say Small had driven past the child’s home and apparently spotted the little boy outside and took him home with her. She lives in the 2800 block of Valley Ridge Road, the next street over.

When the boy's father returned home, his son was gone. That started a massive search effort that lasted through the night and into Tuesday morning.

Police say Small was contacted by a family member in the morning via phone, at which time Small advised that she was in custody of the child, and had been since Monday evening.

A statement from Shreveport Police says the child was safely reunited with his father after he arrived at Small’s home to retrieve his son and then return home.



Within minutes investigators arrived back at the scene and took Small into custody. She was transported to Shreveport Police headquarters for interviews with detectives.

Small was then charged with a single count of Simple Kidnapping and booked into the Shreveport City Jail. At the time, there are no other charges pending.

After learning that the ordeal had come to an end with the return of her great-grandson King told us, "Thank God he's not hurt, you know. It could have been different, but it wasn't, through the grace of God."

"You cannot just walk out for two minutes," King added. "Take him wherever you go. Never leave him."



Now a neighbor, Nikki Crawford, says she believes Small was trying to teach Shawn's father a lesson about leaving his child alone - even for a short time.

"My son, he be out here playing in the yard all the time. So, mm mm, so she need to be taught a real good lesson," said Crawford.



