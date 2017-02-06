4 streets targeted for bike lanes; one might change

Four Shreveport streets are targeted for bicycle lanes under the city's initial plan.

At least one of those, however, might change based upon feedback given by members of the biking community.

Close to 50 people came out to a public meeting Monday night about future bike paths in the city.

"Shreveport is way behind so many cities,” Maurice Loridans said. “For years, people thought I stuck out like a sore thumb."

"I really want to stay here in Shreveport,” Valerie DeLatte said. “But without bicycle lanes, it makes my lifestyle kinda difficult."

The idea of creating bike lanes is part of the mayor's 2017 roadway improvement plan.

Serious talk first began in 2015 while various city officials were working on a 10-year transportation study.

Monday night, the city proposed bike lanes in 4 areas:

Centenary Boulevard from Stoner Avenue to Kings Highway

Ockley Drive from Line Avenue to Gilbert Drive

Fairfield Avenue from Pierremont Road to Southern Avenue

Gilbert Drive from Stoner Avenue to Ockley Drive

Funds already have been earmarked to pave those roads and they are wide enough for bike lanes, city officials said, so it won't cost the city a lot of extra money.

"We've been trying to find a way to get enough resources to begin addressing the need," Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler explained.

The proposal isn't final yet and now the city may make changes based on the feedback. For instance, many in attendance said they don't bike on Centenary Boulevard. Others are worried about the lanes only being one way.

"If I'm going to use Fairfield, I'm going bike down Fairfield and up Fairfield. I'm not going do a 16-mile loop around the city to get groceries," said DeLatte.

Tyler said the city wants to get the bike lanes started by summer and hopes to create more in the future.

"It's a step one. We hope will have phase 2,” said Tyler, citing the need for funding to create more bike lanes.

The city also plans to spend some money on education so the public knows how bike lanes work and what rights bikers have on the roads.

Within the next week, the mayor hopes to get something up on the city's website where people can give feedback.

