3 Shreveport schools to offer AP Capstone coursework this fall

Caddo public school officials aim for their School District to soon be the state leader in advanced placement coursework.

That's because AP Capstone coursework will be added to the curriculum at 3 Shreveport high schools - C.E. Byrd, Caddo Parish Magnet and Captain Shreve - in the fall.

Only two other Louisiana schools will offer the same coursework.

The targeted schools already offer traditional Advanced Placement courses.

AP Capstone courses will take student's educational experience to the next level and sharpen essential tools needed to be successful in college and in life, School District officials said.

"Schools could do a better job working with these high-level students on collaborating, on being able to communicate what they find. And this AP Capstone coursework will allow them to do that," said Keith Burton, chief academic officer for Caddo public schools.

AP Capstone is comprised of two courses: an AP Seminar course and an AP Research course.

"[Students] come to my office and they want more and more challenging courses," said Michael Ilgenfritz, principal of Caddo Parish Magnet High. "With the research component, I think that's going to be most compelling because a lot of them already have things they are working on outside the school system".

To graduate with an AP Capstone diploma, a student must successfully complete the seminar and research courses as well as 4 other AP courses with a score of 3 or higher on the final exams.

It's a lot of hard work, but school leaders say it's worth it.

"It gives them a great advantage as they enter college. Imagine being able to say not only have I achieved AP coursework, but I am a recipient of an AP Capstone diploma," Burton said.

And Ginger Gustavson, principal of Captain Shreve High, said there is cost savings.

Students "... could leave high school with over 40 college credit hours as part of the AP Capstone program. That is money in parents' pockets."

The program also will allow the 3 high schools to compare themselves to other high schools in the country and worldwide.

Only 650 schools worldwide will offer AP Capstone courses in the fall.

Every school that is approved goes through a rigorous screening process, said Caddo schools Superintendent Lamar Goree.

He would like to see AP Capstone coursework available at his district's other high schools as well.

