TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound I-20 back open after grass fire in Shreveport

Shreveport firefighters fight a grass fire the evening of Feb. 6 in the area of westbound Interstate 20 and Greenwood Road and West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

A grass fire slowed travel along westbound Interstate 20 in west Shreveport but congestion was minimal, the state highway department reports.

Authorities just reopened the right-hand lane of westbound I-20 before West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, the state highway department reports.

All lanes are open on I-20 West before West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Congestion from this incident is minimal. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) February 7, 2017

The lane of travel had been blocked due to the fire near mile marker 9 that was reported at 5:09 p.m. Feb. 6.

The right lane is blocked on I-20 West before West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop due to a grass fire. Congestion from this incident is minimal. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) February 6, 2017

The grass fire charred about 1.5 acres between Greenwood Road and West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop before nearly a dozen fire units were able to bring it under control.

The flames got close to at least one house, but firefighters were able to douse them before any structure was burned.

No injuries have been reported.

