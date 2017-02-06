Benton issues boil advisory for some of its water customers

A water boil advisory is in effect until further notice for part of the Bossier Parish town of Benton.

The advisory issued the evening of Feb. 6 is not systemwide, officials said.

It affects only the elementary school and customers in an area that includes Louisiana Highway 162, Finley Road, East Benton subdivision, Montgomery Lane from Wright Avenue, 5th Street and Lola Circle.

The advisory has been issued as a precaution as a result of a broken water pipeline that has yet to be repaired.

The town said the boil advisory will be rescinded once samples submitted to the state Office of Public Health show the water is safe for consumption.

Meantime, customers in the affected areas are being advised to disinfect any water before consuming it (including fountain drinks) or using it to make ice, prepare or rinse food and brush their teeth.

To do so, boil the water for a full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a full boil.

The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of boiled water.

Call the town at (318) 442-4000 to learn more.