DeSoto woman still missing; sheriff releases newer photo

DeSoto sheriff's deputies returned to the Sabine riverfront in Logansport the morning of Feb. 6 in search of a missing woman.

It's the fourth day authorities have been looking for 46-year-old Michelle Curry Ford since a deputy found an uncle's car abandoned there.

The sheriff's office also released a more recent photograph of Ford on Feb. 6.

Authorities had boats equipped with sonar in the water searching for Ford on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4.

On Feb. 5, they returned with K9 units that showed interest in a couple spots. But deputies again came up empty-handed.

The sheriff's office left one of its boats there Feb. 5 so the river could be checked again the morning of Feb. 6, the sheriff added.

The area is being searched because that's where a deputy found a car sometime the night of Feb. 2 or early the morning of Feb. 3, Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle said.

Authorities checked the vehicle's registration and found it belongs to an uncle who lives about 3 blocks from where the car was found. The vehicle has since been returned to him.

Ford, who serves as a sitter for her uncle, last was seen about 10 p.m. Feb. 2 in the Logansport area.

The uncle told authorities that Ford said she was going out for a minute.

She apparently took the uncle's vehicle and left hers at his house when she left, Arbuckle said. She also left her purse at the house, the sheriff added.

Ford stands 5’2" tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has green eyes and short brown hair.

Authorities have no description of what she was wearing nor any indication of where she was headed when she left her uncle's house.

Anyone with any information is being urged to call the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 872-3956.

