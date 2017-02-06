Lake wind advisory in effect

A lake wind advisory is in effect for almost the entire ArkLaTex through 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Sustained winds out of the southwest at 15 mph to 25 mph with gusts of 30+ mph are possible through this evening.

Although we are warming back up with temperatures in the mid-70s and overnight lows only falling into the mid-60s, it is not wise to take small boats out.

The chop on area lakes and small bodies of water could easily overturn boats.

Expect elevated wind speeds throughout the evening across the entire region.

These windy conditions are occurring as the ArkLaTex is sandwiched between a strong low pressure system in the heart of country and a strong high pressure system situated over the East Coast.

