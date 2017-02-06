Part of I-30 in East Texas back open in wake of fatal wreck

One person was killed in a collision the afternoon of Feb. 6 that also led to the closure of a 7-mile stretch of westbound I-30 in Bowie County, Texas. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Authorities have reopened a 7-mile stretch of westbound Interstate 30 and one lane of eastbound I-30 in the wake of a wreck in which one person died the afternoon of Feb. 6.

The roadway had been closed since a pickup ran into the rear of a tanker truck near mile marker 184 about 1 p.m. in Bowie County, Texas.

Authorities have yet to release the identity of the person killed in the collision.

Investigators still are looking into what caused the wreck.

There was no hazardous material spilled from the tanker, authorities said.

Fluid on the roadway was from the pickup.

I-30 back open in western Bowie County. Both lanes WB and one lane EB. — Atlanta District PIO (@TxDOTAtlanta) February 6, 2017

