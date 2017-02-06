Shreveport preschooler gets an extra special surprise - his Mom

Ryan Woods and his mom, Taylor Leach, in front of a "Welcome home, Mom" sign. (Source: KSLA News 12)

An A.C. Steere Elementary student has been missing someone special the entire time he's been in preschool.

"He definitely has missed her a lot," Amber Robinson, a teacher at the Shreveport school, said of Ryan Woods.

"His dad's taken great care of him; his family, too. But he does talk about his Mom a lot."

Ryan's mom, a senior airman stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base, has been away in the Middle East for 6 months.

You can see how much he misses his mom. He wears it on his T-shirt.

And that's why Ryan's 100th day of school got a lot more special.

His mom, Taylor Leach, finally is home.

"He's different, taller, he lost some teeth, he lost 3 teeth, I think it was 2. But it's exciting, it's different. I missed him a lot," Leach said after their reunion.

Ryan's teacher and his mom got together via e-mail while she was away and set up the surprise.

"I just can't imagine as a mom being away from my child for 6 months or any time like that. So it was really special to be able to surprise him. And I just know how special it was for her," Robinson said.

"I wasn't expecting all of this - at all," Leach said.

After months of only being able to see her son through Facetime, she said being able to again hold her son is priceless.

Ryan got to spend all day Monday with his mom after she came to his school. He only asked that they go to Air-U.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.