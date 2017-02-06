Man, woman fatally shot; neighbors recall the 2 arguing

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that left 2 people dead in the 3300 block of Bond Drive. (Source: Jeff Ferrel/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left 2 people dead.

And in hindsight, some friends and neighbors recall possible clues leading up to the tragedy.

It happened Monday morning in the 3300 block of Bond Drive in the city's Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood.

It was a family friend who discovered the bodies of a man and woman in the house shortly after 9 a.m. and called for help, police said.

Two small children were in the house at the time of the shootings. Neither was injured. Both were taken from the house and put in a vehicle nearby and might stay with relatives.

Two neighbors told KSLA News 12 they had heard heated arguments between the man and woman in recent months.

"I heard them like fighting and arguing like before daylight, about 5, 5 or 6 in the morning," said Lashonda Hall, who lives right across the street from the couple's house.

But Hall said she never thought it could escalate into something like this.

Shreveport police Sgt. Rod Johnson said there's plenty of work to be done in the investigation.

"We'll interview all the potential witnesses, possibly some of the neighbors, anybody with any information. And that'll include people who aren't here that might have information about their past relationship."

Meanwhile, for friends and neighbors like Hall, it's left them shocked and saddened but not afraid.

"I'm not scared. I'm not scared," Hall said. "Just going to miss both of them, you know, and miss them, you know. Miss both of them."

As representatives of the Caddo coroner's office took away the 2 bodies Monday afternoon, there appeared to be a large group of friends, relatives and neighbors who had gathered near the scene of the deadly shootings.

That gathering quickly turned into a yelling match between two separate groups as the bodies could be seen going into the coroner's van.

There was a large police presence that helped calm things down.

