Police: Man steals car with child inside

Shreveport police are searching for a car that was stolen with a child inside of it Sunday night.

The car theft and kidnapping happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the 3100 block of Fulton Street.

Police say a man stole the car with an 8-year-old in the backseat and drove one block before letting the child out.

A neighbor spotted the little boy walking home and offered him a ride.

The stolen car is described as a black Pontiac Grand Am with 3 chrome rims and one black one.

The thief is described as a 5'5" male wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a black baseball hat.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

