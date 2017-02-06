Employees locked inside store at gunpoint during robbery

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are looking for the 2 robbers that locked store employees inside a store at gunpoint Sunday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m. a the Family Dollar in the 200 block of West 84th Street.

Police say a man and woman walked into the store with guns and had employees lock the doors. The armed duo then reportedly had the employees open the register and safe.

The robbers got away with an unknown amount of money.

The man was described as wearing a gray hoodie and a white bandana over his face with an automatic pistol. The woman was said to be wearing a black hoodie and a black bandana over her face with a revolver gun.

Anyone with any information about the robbery is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

