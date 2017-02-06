The Spotlight: Sam Brock and the Game

Some may think the sport of Rugby is new to the Shreveport-Bossier area but as one sports club director says it's been around for a while and he's doing what he can to help it grow.

Sam Brock is the director the SHARC Rugby club and says rugby has been around for quite some time. He says the first team was started back in 1977 and he played for it back in 1985. Brock was a part of the Shreveport Rugby team that continues to compete at AC Steere park.

Brock graduated from Jesuit High school and went on to do so much for the sport. He restarted the program at Loyola University in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, which made 16 consecutive sweet 16 appearances and 8 elite 8 appearances.

He found a reason to come home and wanted to start a youth Rugby club in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

"It's always been talked about. It's always been 'we need to, we need to, we need to and we never did," said Brock. "It really took my son telling me that he wanted to play Rugby and he was 13 or 14-years-old. So I said 'okay, get some of your friends together and let's do it."

Things took off from there. Rugby in the area went from having just 8 kids to more than 150 playing the game.

He started the SHARC Rugby club and helped start the Rugby program at ETBU. Now, he's turned his focus to reaching as many kids as possible in the area.

"I want every child to have an opportunity to play a sport, whether they've got money or not. That is the reason these coaches are out here and I'm out here running around. I got here late because I'm out here picking up kids because they didn't have a way to get here but that's okay.

100% of the senior athletes that played for the Rugby team last season received scholarships to play college ball.

"I won't say his name but one of our kids got a scholarship last year coming out of high school," said Brock. "He was a great athlete. He didn't play any sports coming out of high school. He didn't have any money to play any sports in high school."

One Rugby company, "Tiger Rugby," put on a clinic in Shreveport to help Brock's mission and build awareness for the sport.

There's no charge to play. The club is run strictly by donations. Anyone who wishes to donate can contact Sam Brock at 318-208-9434.

